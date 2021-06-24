Gant (4-6) took the loss versus Detroit on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in three-plus innings.

Gant threw only 34 of 70 pitches for strikes in the short outing. Wednesday was the fifth time in 14 starts he's walked four or more batters this year, leading to a career-worst 6.7 BB/9. The right-hander has a 3,76 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 50:48 K:BB across 64.2 innings this season. He lines up for a favorable matchup versus Arizona next week.