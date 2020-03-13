Cardinals' John Gant: Throws in relief
Gant was credited with his second victory of the spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Marlins on Thursday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while recording a strikeout.
The right-hander has also had opportunities as a starter to make his case for an open rotation spot to start the regular season, but he tossed in Grapefruit League in middle relief Thursday. Gant is a lock for the Opening Day roster and has generated an impressive 2.53 ERA and .167 BAA across 10.2 innings over four appearances (two starts) during exhibition play; however, whether he opens the 2020 campaign as a starter or reliever will likely hinge on several factors, including whether the extra recovery time Miles Mikolas (forearm) will benefit from due to the delayed start of the regular season will allow the latter to be ready for Opening Day.
