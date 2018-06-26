Gant (2-2) tossed seven shutout innings with four strikeouts and allowed just one hit and five walks through seven innings to pick up the win Monday against Cleveland.

Gant was making a spot start for Michael Wacha (oblique), but considering how well he pitched, there's little doubt he'll stay in the rotation for at least a couple more turns, as Wacha will miss multiple weeks. Gant's fastball reached the mid-90s and induced 10 balls in play without a single hit. Cleveland hitters kept beating the ball into the ground, as Gant induced 10 groundballs to go with his 10 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 3.48 ERA into his next turn Sunday against Atlanta.