Gant will make the Opening Day roster, though his role is still undecided, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gant is battling Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals' fifth starter job, with the loser expected to fill a mop-up role. Gant's 3.46 ERA in 13 spring innings is perfectly fine, but it trails Hudson's 1.72 mark.

