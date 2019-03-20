Cardinals' John Gant: To make team as starter or reliever
Gant will make the Opening Day roster, though his role is still undecided, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gant is battling Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals' fifth starter job, with the loser expected to fill a mop-up role. Gant's 3.46 ERA in 13 spring innings is perfectly fine, but it trails Hudson's 1.72 mark.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Keeps rolling in latest start•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Impressive in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Pitching in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Finalist for rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Next spring start set•
-
Cardinals' John Gant: Fires three strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...