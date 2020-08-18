Gant, who recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings during a win over the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader Monday, now has fired five scoreless frames across four appearances in 2020.

Gant has allowed just one hit and issued one walk during that span while recording seven strikeouts, making him one of Mike Shildt's most effective bullpen options early. Gant has been a study in efficiency as well, registering 15 total outs on the season on just 59 pitches. The right-hander's arm is certainly built up for plenty of work akin to what he's logged thus far, considering he covered 66.1 innings over a career-high 64 appearances in 2019.