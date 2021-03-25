Gant has all but secured a spot in the starting rotation to open the season according to manager Mike Shildt, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's 4.40 ERA across four Grapefruit League starts isn't stellar, but Gant has allowed two earned runs or less in three of his turns and is coming off an impressive five-inning outing against the Astros on Saturday. The Cardinals have the potential for up to two openings in the starting rotation to start the season, but Shildt's remarks seem to indicate that Gant would be the favorite for the confirmed vacancy that Miles Mikolas' shoulder injury has created for at least the first week of the campaign.