Gant (4-4) allowed five earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one across 1.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday against the Cubs.

Gant had horrible command Saturday, walking five batters in the second inning. In addition, he surrendered a two-run home run to Ian Happ. Needless to say, Gant had an outing to forget after he retired just five of the 11 batters he faced. The 28-year-old had a fantastic start to his season, but he's recently faltered with 12 runs allowed in his last 5.2 innings. He has a 3.36 ERA, but a high 1.65 WHIP in 56.1 innings.