Gant (5-4) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six over 5.1 innings against the Nationals.

Gant was sharp in this one, attacking hitters with 15 first-pitch strikes to the 20 batters he faced, and he also helped out his own cause with a two-run homer in the second inning. The 26-year-old has had a quick hook at times this season, and he was lifted Tuesday after 98 pitches (62 strikes) just two outs away from a quality start. This latest outing brings him to a 3.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP heading into Sunday's tilt with the Brewers.