Cardinals' John Gant: Will start Saturday vs. Phillies
Gant will pick up the start Saturday against the Phillies, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
After covering 3.2 innings in long relief for Adam Wainwright (elbow) in last Sunday's game against the Padres, Gant will now assume Wainwright's spot in the rotation after the veteran right-hander landed on the 60-day disabled list. Gant, whose lone other start with the big club came May 7 against the Twins, enters Saturday's contest with a 4.15 ERA across 13 frames. Though he seems to have a clear path to starting role for the time being with Wainwright sidelined and Carlos Martinez (lat) likely out until at least early June, Gant probably won't immediately warrant much intrigue outside of NL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues until he posts strong results.
