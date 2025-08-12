King (oblique) will throw a full-effort bullpen session Wednesday and, if it goes well, will begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

King has thrown a pair of bullpen sessions since going on the 15-day injured list in late July with a left oblique strain, but Wednesday's session will be his first at full effort. The lefty reliever hasn't missed much time, so he could be ready to rejoin the active roster next week after a brief rehab assignment.