The Cardinals recalled King from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

King will provide the St. Louis bullpen with a fresh arm after Zack Thompson -- who gave up seven earned runs over two innings of relief in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Diamondbacks -- was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move. Acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline last summer, King has previously made 22 total appearances as a member of the Cardinals, logging a 1.71 ERA while collecting 10 holds and one win over 21 innings.