King (3-2) allowed a run on three hits and struck out one in one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Pirates.

King gave up an RBI single to Nick Gonzales in the eighth inning, and the Pirates were able to hold onto the lead. This ended a 4.2-inning scoreless streak for King. The southpaw has still put together a solid campaign with a 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 38 innings. He's added five holds and one blown save while mainly working in a low-leverage role.