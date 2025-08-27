Cardinals' John King: Heads back to IL
The Cardinals placed King on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a mid-back strain.
King had been on the shelf from July 30 through this past Saturday due to an oblique strain, and despite having not made a relief appearance since being activated Sunday, the left-hander will head back to the IL with a new injury. St. Louis recalled right-hander Andre Granillo from Triple-A Memphis to replace King in the bullpen.
