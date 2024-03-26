Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday they plan to option King to Triple-A Memphis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals plan to option King to help finalize their 26-man roster for Opening Day. He was scheduled to face hitters Sunday at the Cardinals' spring training complex, but was unable to due to illness. The lefty did not travel with the team to Arizona for its two exhibition games against the Cubs on Monday and Tuesday. The 29-year-old struggled early in spring training, but allowed no runs in his final three Grapefruit League outings before the illness came up. With King not getting the roster spot, Ryan Fernandez takes the final spot in the bullpen.