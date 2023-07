The Rangers traded King, Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton, Jeff Passan of ESPN.comreports.

King made his big-league debut for Texas during the 2020 campaign and has a 4.27 ERA across 87 big-league appearances. The left-hander has given up 12 earned runs over 18.2 frames in the majors this season and posted a 3.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 21.2 innings at the Triple-A level.