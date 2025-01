King agreed to a one-year, $1.605 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

King's first full season in St. Louis marked the best of his five-year career, finishing with a 2.85 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 60 innings out of the bullpen. He won't be a candidate for saves as long as Ryan Helsley is on the active roster, but the 30-year-old King seems to have developed into a reliable middle reliever.