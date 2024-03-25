King (illness) was scheduled to face hitters at the Cardinals' spring training complex in Florida on Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

King did not travel with the team to Arizona for its two exhibition games against the Cubs on Monday and Tuesday, but he remains a possibility to be included on the Opening Day roster. The left-handed reliever struggled early on this spring but was unscored upon in his final three Grapefruit League appearances before an illness cropped up.