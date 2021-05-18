Nogowski (hand) was activated off the injured list Tuesday.
Nogowski made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster but didn't receive a single start before being sidelined with a bruised hand in late April. He'll presumably fill a similar role now that he's back on the active roster, though the absence of Tyler O'Neill, who landed on the injured list with a broken finger in a corresponding move, could open up more at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Out with hand injury•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Clinches roster berth•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Making excellent case for spot•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Stellar night in win•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Makes early noise in bid for spot•