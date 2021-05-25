The Cardinals recalled Nogowski ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
With Harrison Bader being placed on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his right rib, Nogowski got the nod to rejoin the big club just five days after being sent down. He figures to be available for Tuesday's tilt in Chicago.
