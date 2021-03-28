Cardinals manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that Nogowski was awarded a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nogowski received a brief cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2020, but his inclusion on the 26-man roster to begin the 2021 campaign comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that he's limited to first base and the corner outfield defensively. The 28-year-old was able to win a reserve role with St. Louis largely due to his booming bat this spring, as he went 11-for-31 with two home runs and a 9:3 BB:K in Grapefruit League play. Expect Nogowski to see most of his initial opportunities this season as a pinch hitter.