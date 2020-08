Nogowski will make his MLB debut Sunday against the White Sox, starting at first base and batting ninth.

Paul Goldschmidt shifts to designated hitter to make room for the righty-hitting Nogowski to start at first base. The 27-year-old walked more (14.9 percent) than he struck out (11.7 percent) at Triple-A last year, but he has never logged an ISO higher than .182 in the minor leagues.