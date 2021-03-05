Nogowski, who has a chance to win a reserve role on the Opening Day roster, slugged a three-run home run, drew two walks and scored an additional run over three plate appearances in a Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues in 2020 after a long minor-league career, going 1-for-4 in his one game. Nogowski enjoyed plenty of success at the plate over his time in the minors and is an excellent contact hitter, so he would appear to have a solid chance at securing a backup role behind Paul Goldschmidt at first base if he can acquit himself well enough during Grapefruit League action.