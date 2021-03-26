Nogowski went into Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros hitting .423 (11-for-25) with two home runs, 11 RBI, nine walks and six runs across 19 spring contests.

Nogowski has already made a seemingly airtight case to serve as Paul Goldschmidt's primary backup at first base, but Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports Nogowski has also been tried out in the outfield on several occasions this spring, which helps his bid of securing a roster spot while competing with a field of multiple candidates that have put together a strong body of work during Grapefruit League play.