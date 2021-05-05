Nogowski (hand) could begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis as soon as Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Nogowski has been on the 10-day injured list since April 23 with a bone bruise on his left hand. Once he's reinstated from the IL, Nogowski will mainly serve as a right-handed pinch-hitting option off the bench.
