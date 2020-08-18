Nogowski was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate camp following the first game of Monday's doubleheader but remains on the practice squad, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Nogowski was set to pinch hit in the seventh inning of Game 1 of Monday's twin bill but ultimately did not log an at-bat. The 27-year-old did start and go 1-for-4 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox, which marked his first and only major-league regular-season appearance thus far.