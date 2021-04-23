Nogowski was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise on his left hand Friday.

The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, so Nogowski will be eligible to return next Friday, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. He's done very little in limited action so far this season, going 1-for-12 at the plate. Tyler O'Neill (groin) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.