Nogowski was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday.
Nogowski started just one game for the Cardinals during his first brief stint with the team, but he'll return to the active roster Saturday. He should serve in a depth role after Max Schrock was optioned to alternate camp in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Hitting ninth in debut•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Added to active roster•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Will join major-league roster•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Unique skills could lead to role•
-
Cardinals' John Nogowski: Makes cut for player pool•