Nogowski was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Nogowski was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and served as a pinch hitter in each of the last two games. However, he went hitless in two at-bats and will now head to the minors. The 28-year-old has appeared in 15 major-league games this year and has hit .071 with two runs.
