Nogowski, battling for a reserve spot this spring, went 4-for-4 with four RBI in a Grapefruit League win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports two of Nogowski's three run-scoring singles came with two outs, making his night at the plate all the more impressive. The success at the dish Saturday pushed the 28-year-old's spring average to .353 (6-for-17) and his RBI tally to eight, enhancing his bid to serve as Paul Goldschmidt's primary backup at first base while also potentially logging some time in the outfield as well.

