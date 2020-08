Nogowski will be put on the Cardinals' 28-man roster when the team resumes their season following their COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Assuming the Cardinals get the green light to resume their season against the White Sox on Saturday, Nogowski will be called up along with Dylan Carlson, Seth Elledge, Ricardo Sanchez and Rob Kaminski. Nogowski has primarily played at first base and left field during his minor-league career.