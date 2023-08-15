Romero (3-1) struck out two without giving up a hit or a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Athletics.

Romero's usage would typically lead to a save, but the official scorer deemed Giovanny Gallegos' outing brief and ineffective. This allowed Romero to pick up the win instead after the only baserunner he allowed reached on an error. Over six appearances spanning 7.1 innings this month, Romero has given up three runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out 12. He's rapidly ascending the Cardinals' bullpen hierarchy, earning some late-inning looks as the team's top southpaw reliever. He has a 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 29 innings while picking up two saves and three holds this year.