Romero allowed one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning for the save Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Romero picked up his fifth save of the season, and each of which have come following the trade of Ryan Helsley. Riley O'Brien worked a clean eighth inning for a hold, and Romero should continue sharing ninth-inning work with O'Brien based on matchups to finish out the campaign. Romero owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB over 48 innings in 2025.