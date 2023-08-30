Romero (4-1) earned the extra-inning win Tuesday over the Padres, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking none over two scoreless innings.

Romero kept the game tied at 5-5 in the ninth and 10th innings before Tommy Edman's walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. In August, Romero has gone more than one inning in six of his 10 appearances, allowing four runs over 14.1 frames with a 20:1 K:BB. He's earned a high-leverage role as the Cardinals' top left-handed reliever. Romero has a 3.34 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 40:9 K:BB, three saves and three holds over 35 innings this season.