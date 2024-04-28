Romero struck out two in a perfect inning to earn his 10th hold of the season in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Romero had some control issues in spring training, but they disappeared when the games started to count. He's pitched to a 1.23 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 14.2 innings this season. Romero is part of the Cardinals' high-leverage mix with 10 holds -- matching his total from his previous four seasons combined. He is unlikely to challenge Ryan Helsley for closing duties, but Romero is providing quality innings when called upon.