Romero (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings to take the extra-inning loss Friday versus the Pirates.

Romero pitched around trouble in the ninth inning, but he wasn't so fortunate in the 10th. The Pirates were able to put up a three-run rally again him, and the Cardinals couldn't pull even in their half of the extra frame. With Ryan Helsley (forearm) back in action with a perfect eighth inning Friday, it was a terrible time for Romero to have a poor outing. Romero pitched to a 2.51 ERA, 20:1 K:BB and 0.84 WHIP over 14.1 innings in August while settling into a closer committee for the last-place Cardinals. He has a 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB through 36.2 innings while adding three saves, three holds and two blown saves. Despite the poor outing, Romero should continue to serve as a high-leverage lefty in the late innings of manager Oliver Marmol's game plan.