Romero allowed a hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Rays.

Romero was brought in for the eighth inning and threw 15 pitches in that frame. He stayed in for the ninth and added 11 more pitches to secure his fourth save of the season. This is encouraging usage -- over his last four appearances, he had two losses, one blown save and two holds, which made it look like his time as closer was over just weeks after it started. The lefty reliever has a 2.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB while adding 18 holds over 46.2 innings this season. Riley O'Brien has had a fairly stable August compared to Romero, which has pushed the Cardinals' late-inning situation into more of a committee approach.