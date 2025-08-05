Romero allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Romero has now picked up the Cardinals' first two saves since the team shipped Ryan Helsley to the Mets. This one wasn't a particularly pretty performance, but it was an improvement after he gave up a run during his first save Saturday versus the Padres. Romero had a rough early portion of the season, but he posted a 0.36 ERA and 28:8 K:BB from May to July before this recent shaky patch. He's at a 2.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB through 37.2 innings, and even if he isn't a full-time closer, he should still maintain high-leverage work after logging 16 holds earlier in the campaign.