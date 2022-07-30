Romero was traded from the Phillies to the Cardinals on Saturday in exchange for Edmundo Sosa.
Romero was sent down by the Phillies last weekend and will remain at the Triple-A level following Sunday's trade. The southpaw spent the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery and has tossed four scoreless innings over five relief appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.
More News
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Rehab transferred to Single-A•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Moves to 60-day injured list•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Set for Tommy John surgery•