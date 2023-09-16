Romero (knee) is still dealing with weakness and instability in his left knee but will throw a bullpen session Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Romero hit the injured list with left patellar tendinitis in early September. The fact that he's ready to throw a bullpen session suggests he has plenty of time to return before the end of the year, though the Cardinals have no incentive to rush him given that they've long since fallen out of the playoff picture.
