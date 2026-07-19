Cardinals' JoJo Romero: Likely out more than 15 days

The Cardinals do not expect Romero (appendicitis) to be ready for activation from the 15-day injured list when first eligible, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Romero is doing well after being treated for appendicitis last week, but a return before the end of July appears unlikely. The injury complicates Romero's appeal ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, though injured players can be dealt. Romero holds a 3.35 ERA and 43:16 K:BB over 43 innings this season and is slated to reach free agency this winter.