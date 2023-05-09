site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' JoJo Romero: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals optioned Romero to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Romero gave up two earned runs while recording only one out in his last appearance Sunday versus the Tigers. Andre Pallante is joining the Cardinals' bullpen in a corresponding move.
