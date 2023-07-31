Romero locked down his first save of the season Sunday against the Cubs after pitching a scoreless ninth while allowing one hit and striking out two.

On the day the Cardinals trade current closer Jordan Hicks to the Blue Jays, Romero picks up the save. Giovanny Gallegos got the eighth inning and Romero shut the door on the Cubs' eight-game winning streak. Romero had been a little shaky as of late, giving up four runs in his last two appearances, but has been reliable as a whole since getting recalled July 4. over that span, he's accumulated two wins, two holds and a save while posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 13 innings. It appears Romero could be the Cardinals' closer, or at least split the role with Gallegos, until Ryan Helsley (forearm) is able to return.