Romero was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to September 2.

No injury designation was provided, which could indicate that it's COVID-19 related. Romero has been serving as the Cardinals' primary closer since late July, although St. Louis hasn't provided a ton of save opportunities. Giovanny Gallegos collected a save Sunday and could see more while Romero is out, with the recently-returned Ryan Helsley also in the mix.