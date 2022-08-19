Romero was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Romero was acquired from the Phillies in late July and will join the big-league club after spending the past few weeks with Memphis. The 25-year-old missed the first half of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he hasn't allowed a run over seven innings at Triple-A since returning from the IL.
More News
-
Cardinals' JoJo Romero: Headed to Cardinals•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Rehab transferred to Single-A•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' JoJo Romero: Moves to 60-day injured list•