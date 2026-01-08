The Cardinals and Romero avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.26 million contract Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It was the final year of arbitration eligibility for Romero, who is slated to hit the free-agent market next winter. The lefty reliever held a 2.07 ERA and 55:29 K:BB over 61 innings in 2025, picking up eight saves. Romero could be in the mix for saves again if he's still with the Cardinals on Opening Day, but a trade to a contender -- where he'd likely fill in a middle relief role -- is likelier.