Romero allowed three hits and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Romero got out of a little trouble in the eighth inning, then created some more traffic on the basepaths before locking things down in the ninth. Since taking over as closer to begin August, Romero has allowed seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings, but he's given up just one earned run in that span. He's at a 1.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB through 41 innings on the year while adding three saves and 16 holds. With the Cardinals at 60-59 following Sunday's game, Romero figures to be a decent speculative option for fantasy managers chasing saves as long as the team is still plausibly in the hunt for a wild-card spot.