Romero has allowed at least one run in four of his last eight appearances.

Romero was called up to the Cardinals on Aug. 19 and logged six scoreless innings in his first five appearances with the team. Since then, he's given up six runs across 6.1 innings in his last eight outings. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 5.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings between the Cardinals and the Phillies this year, working exclusively as a low-leverage option.