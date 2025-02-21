Romero (forearm) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Romero closed the 2024 season on the injured list due to right forearm inflammation, but he began a throwing program in late October and appears to be facing no limitations in spring training. The 28-year-old southpaw should remain a key setup option in front of closer Ryan Helsley in 2025 after logging a 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB while gathering 30 holds, seven wins and one save in 59 innings a season ago.
