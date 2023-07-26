Romero (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits over one inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Romero was perfect in the seventh inning, but manager Oliver Marmol left him in to begin the eighth. That ended up being a costly mistake, as Romero surrendered two hits and Chris Stratton would go on to give up a tiebreaking two-run triple. Romero has given up a pair of runs in each of his last two appearances, bringing his recent 7.1-inning scoreless streak to a screeching halt. The southpaw is at 4.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings, but he likely remains the Cardinals' top lefty reliever over Andrew Suarez.