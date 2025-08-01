Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak indicated Thursday that Romero is the top candidate to take over the team's closer role following the trade of Ryan Helsley, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Manager Oliver Marmol has the ultimate say, and it's possible he'll have a different of opinion than Mozeliak, but Romero is the most logical candidate to see save chances after the departure of Helsley and Phil Maton. Romero has been the club's top left-handed setup man for most of the season and has permitted only one earned run with a 28:8 K:BB over 25 innings since the start of May. Riley O'Brien and Kyle Leahy could be the top options from the right side for save opportunities if Marmol wants to play matchups.